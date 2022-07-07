News
Idumi Kirihara, Satoru Akahori Launch New Manga on Friday
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Idumi Kirihara announced on Sunday that she will launch a new manga with Satoru Akahori titled Fw: Zombienes Regina on the Comic Bushiroad Web manga site on Friday. Akahori will write the manga, and Kirihara will draw the art. The August issue of Bushiroad's Monthly Bushiroad magazine describes the manga as being set in the 32nd year of the Reiwa period (2050 C.E.), where people try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies exist.
Seven Seas Entertainment licensed Kirihara's manga adaptation of Yoru Sumino's I Want to Eat Your Pancreas novel, alongside the original novel itself. The company did the same for Sumino's I Had That Same Dream Again novel and Kirihara's manga adaptation.
Akahori is most famous for being the main writer on the Saber Marionette franchise, as well as penning multiple anime and novels for the Sakura Wars franchise. He has also written the stories for such manga as Sorcerer Hunters, Kashimashi ~Girl Meets Girl~, and Abenobashi: Magical Shopping Arcade.
Sources: Idumi Kirihara's Twitter account, Monthly Bushiroad August issue