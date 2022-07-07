Idumi Kirihara, Satoru Akahori Launch New Manga on Friday

If you bounced off the first season of Komi Can't Communicate, you might want to give it another shot. Jean-Karlo and Nicky discuss how the expanded cast and friendships in the series really work together to make Komi's journey feel less co-dependent on Tadano.

