Kazuhiro Fujita's Ushio & Tora Manga Gets Stage Play in August

Kapsel Heidan produces play

Theater troupe Kapsel Heidan announced on Wednesday that it is producing a stage play adaptation of Kazuhiro Fujita 's Ushio & Tora manga that will run at Theater Sun Mall in Tokyo from August 18 to 21. Naoyuki Yoshihisa is directing the play.

Keita Tokushiro stars as Ushio Aotsuki, while Takehiro Haruhira plays Tora.

Kapsel Heidan have previously produced stage play adaptations of Fujita's Karakuri Circus and Gekkō Jōrei manga.

Fujita's Ushio & Tora manga ran from 1990 to 1996 in Weekly Shonen Sunday with 33 volumes. The manga was adapted into an original video anime series in 1992 and a television anime that began in July 2015. Sentai Filmworks licensed the television series, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie