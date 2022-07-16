Blue Lock Anime Casts Kazuyuki Okitsu

Also: Original manga has 10 million copies in circulation

The official website for the television anime of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga revealed on Friday that the show has cast Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi.

Relatedly, the official Twitter account for the original manga revealed on Friday that the manga's 20 volumes have a total of 10 million copies in circulation (not sold).

The anime will premiere in October and will air on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the series.

The anime stars:

Tetsuaki Watanabe ( Powerful Pro Yakyū Powerful Kōkō-hen ) is directing the anime at 8-Bit with Shunsuke Ishikawa as assistant director. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Silver Spoon , 2019 Fruits Basket ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro is supervising the story. Yutaka Uemura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil director) is the concept adviser. Masaru Shindō ( Fruits Basket , Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is the main character designer and chief animation director, and Kenji Tanabe and Kento Toya are also character designers and chief animation directors. Jun Murayama is composing the music.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.