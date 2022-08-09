×
Singer-Songwriter Yoshifumi Ushima Passes Away

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ushima performed theme songs for G-Gundam, H2 anime

Singer-songwriter Yoshifumi Ushima passed away on August 7 because his esophageal varices ruptured due to chronic liver cirrhosis. He was 55.

His funeral is a private burial at his and his family's request.

Ushuma was born on September 9, 1966.

Ushima performed, arranged, and wrote lyrics for both opening theme songs for the G-Gundam anime, as well as the second opening theme song and an insert song for the H2 anime.

Source: Yoshifumi Ushima's Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄

