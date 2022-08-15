Metal Slug Tactics Game Delayed to 2023

Game previously slated to release this year

Dotemu announced on August 11 that the Metal Slug Tactics game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam will now launch in 2023. The game was previously slated to debut this year.

Dotemu describes the story:

Donald Morden is back! After a long time being hidden in a country opposed to the World Government, he patiently staged a coup d'etat and is finally ready to take revenge upon the World with the army he gathered throughout the years. The Peregrine Falcons will have to do everything in their power to make it through the enemy lines and take down Morden before we get further into the war!

The game will be a grid-based tactical adaptation of the run-and-gun series. The game will feature returning characters Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma, as well as the SVX-15D Slugnoid mech.

Source: Dotemu's Twitter account