Live-Action My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought Show Announces More Cast, Hey! Say! Jump Theme Song

The official website for the live-action series of Hajime Inoryū and Shōta Itō 's My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought ( Shinainaru Boku e Satsui o Komete ) manga announced more cast members and the theme song artist for the show on Thursday.

The new cast members include (clockwise from left in image above):

Mugi Kadowaki as Kyōka Yukimura, a woman who goes to the same college as Eiji

Onoe Matsuya II as Yashiro Sai, the charismatic leader of the small-time criminal group Skull

Yuki Sakurai as Kaori Momoi, a detective investigating the serial killings from 15 years ago

Kenichi Endō as Kameichi Urashima, Eiji's stepfather

as Kameichi Urashima, Eiji's stepfather Shirō Sano as Shōto Shirabishi, a professor at the (fictional) Teitō University

Masahiro Takashima as Keizō Saruwatari, a high-ranking police officer, and Momoi's superior

as Keizō Saruwatari, a high-ranking police officer, and Momoi's superior Taichi Saotome as Makoto Hachinoi, Eiji's biological father, and a suspect for the serial killings 15 years ago

Male pop group Hey! Say! JUMP is performing the show's theme song. The show's lead actor Ryōsuke Yamada is also a member of the group.

Yamada (left in image above) plays Eiji, a college student with a serial killer father — and that may not be his darkest secret. Rina Kawaei (right) plays Nami, a girl who works at a date club.

The series will air on Fuji TV on Wednesdays at 10:00 to 10: 54 p.m.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the "dual-personality suspense" story:

Eiji the college-age virgin dreams of someday having a girlfriend...until he wakes up one day with his "girlfriend" in his bed with him! Not only that, his buddy tells him he got in a fight...and that three days have passed that Eiji doesn't remember? What dark secrets are being hidden...by Eiji himself?

Itō commented that Yamada can play both comic and serious roles and therefore is suited to play Eiji in a story where dual personalities is one of the themes. Inoryū added that not just Eiji, but all of the characters have more than one side, so he looks forward to how the live-action version's cast interprets and updates the characters.

Michitaka Okuda (live-action Switched, Nobunaga Concerto , Masquerade Hotel, Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia's Case Files series) is writing the scripts, and Hiroaki Matsuyama (live-action Switched, Nobunaga Concerto , Antiquarian Bookshop Biblia's Case Files, Do not say mystery , Liar Game ) is serving as the chief director. Daisuke Kusagaya is producing, and Fuji TV is in charge of production.

Story creator Inoryū and artist Itō serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine from the May 2018 issue to the August 2019 issue, and then on the Comic Days service from August 2019 to September 2020. Kodansha has over 1.2 million copies of the manga's volumes in circulation.

