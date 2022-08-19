Naoko Yamada Directs Anime Episode for Modern Love Anthology Series

Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ) is directing an anime episode in the Amazon Prime Video Original anthology series Modern Love: Tokyo ~Samazama na Ai no Katachi~ (Various Forms of Love). Amazon Prime Video streamed a trailer on YouTube on Friday, and it previews a brief clip from the anime episode at timestamp 0:28.

Modern Love is an anthology of stories set in Tokyo with the theme of modern love. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 21. It will consist of six live-action works and one anime episode. Hirayanagi, the series' showrunner, wishes to convey a glimpse of Japan today, connecting with viewers around the world through the universal theme of love.

The trailer features the theme song "Setting Sail ~Modern Love Tokyo~" by Awesome City Club.

Yamada is a veteran director on several Kyoto Animation works, before leaving the studio and moving to Science SARU as a director in 2021. There she directed The Heike Story , her first work with the studio, which debuted in September 2021. In Kyoto Animation , she directed some of the studio's most iconic works, including K-ON! , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Tamako Market , and Tamako Love Story . She was also the series director on Sound! Euphonium . She is working on the new original anime Garden of Remembrance

Source: Comic Natalie