Paprika Novel to Get Hollywood Live-Action Series

Birds of Prey's Cathy Yan to direct, executive produce

Entertainment industry news website Deadline reported on Monday that Yasutaka Tsutsui 's Paprika novel is inspiring a live-action series at Amazon Studios and Hivemind.

Cathy Yan ( Birds of Prey, Dead Pigs ) will be the executive producer and director. Yan's producing partner and Rewild's Ash Sarohia will also executive produce, along with Masi Oka and Hivemind's Jason F. Brown.

Paprika involves the theft of a machine that can enter people's dreams. With the thief having the potential to cause serious psychological damage, Dr. Atsuko Chiba enters the dream world to stop the culprit.

Tsutsui debuted the novel in 1993.

The original novel inspired an anime film (pictured right) by the late Satoshi Kon in 2006.

Source: Deadline (Rosy Cordero)