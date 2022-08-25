Break of Dawn Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song, October 21 Debut

The official website for the anime film of Tetsuya Imai 's Break of Dawn ( Bokura no Yoake ) manga unveiled the full trailer and key visual for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals the film's October 21 opening date, and also reveals and previews the film's theme song "Itsushika" (Before You Know It) by Daichi Miura .

The previously announced cast members include:

Tomoyuki Kurokawa ( Dragonar Academy , Psychic Detective Yakumo ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is writing the screenplay, and pomodorosa ( Listeners , Deca-Dence ) is the original animation character designer and concept designer. Takahiko Yoshida ( Cells at Work! , Big Windup! ) is the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Masaru Yokoyama (2019-2021 Fruits Basket , Your Lie in April , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. GAGA and Avex Pictures are distributing the film.

The "juvenile science fiction" manga's story is set in the near-future year of 2049, where humanity has become aware for a number of years that the Earth will have an unavoidable collision with a large-scale comet. The manga's story focuses on Yūma, a boy obsessed with space, robots, and the impending collision. He has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being, which he finds out is connected to the incoming comet.

Imai ( Alice & Zouroku ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2011. Kodansha published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga for English release.



