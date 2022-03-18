Tetsuya Imai's Break of Dawn Science Fiction Manga Gets Anime Film

Boy obsessed with impending comet impact meets extraterrestrial in fall film

Avex Pictures announced on Friday that it is producing an anime film adaptation of Tetsuya Imai 's Break of Dawn ( Bokura no Yoake ) manga that will open in Japan this fall. Avex Pictures is streaming a teaser trailer for the film that features the first phrases of Gustav Holst 's famous classical piece "Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity."

Imai also drew the below illustration to celebrate the film's announcement.

The "juvenile science fiction" manga's story is set in the near-future year of 2049, where humanity has become aware for a number of years that the Earth will have an unavoidable collision with a large-scale comet. The manga's story focuses on Yūma, a boy obsessed with space, robots, and the impending collision. He has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being, which he finds out is connected to the incoming comet.

Imai launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2011. Kodansha published two compiled book volumes for the manga.

Imai launched the Alice & Zouroku manga in the December 2012 issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine, and Tokuma Shoten published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in December 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it published the ninth volume in October 2020. The manga won the New Face Award in the 17th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2013.

The Alice & Zouroku manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub for the anime. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in July 2018.