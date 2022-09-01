Break of Dawn Anime Film Casts Natsuko Yokosawa

Film gets preview screening on September 12

The official website for the anime film of Tetsuya Imai 's Break of Dawn ( Bokura no Yoake ) manga announced on Friday that comedian Natsuko Yokosawa will play Mifuyu Kishi, Shingo's mother, for her first theatrical anime role. Mifuyu lives in the same housing complex as main character Yūma.

Yokosawa is also serving as the film's support ambassador.

The film will get a preview screening on September 12 at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo to commemorate the film's completion. Cast members will be in attendance, including Hana Sugisaki (Yūma), Aoi Yūki (Nanako), Romi Park (The February Dawn), and Yokosawa. Director Tomoyuki Kurokawa and theme song performer Daichi Miura will also attend.

The film will open on October 21.

The cast members include:

Kurokawa ( Dragonar Academy , Psychic Detective Yakumo ) is directing the anime at Zero-G . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is writing the screenplay, and pomodorosa ( Listeners, Deca-Dence ) is the original animation character designer and concept designer. Takahiko Yoshida ( Cells at Work! , Big Windup! ) is the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Masaru Yokoyama (2019-2021 Fruits Basket , Your Lie in April , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. GAGA and Avex Pictures are distributing the film.

Miura will perform film's theme song "Itsushika" (Before You Know It).

The "juvenile science fiction" manga's story is set in the near-future year of 2049, where humanity has become aware for a number of years that the Earth will have an unavoidable collision with a large-scale comet. The manga's story focuses on Yūma, a boy obsessed with space, robots, and the impending collision. He has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being, which he finds out is connected to the incoming comet.

Imai ( Alice & Zouroku ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in January 2011. Kodansha published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga for English release.



Images © 今井哲也・講談社／2022「 ぼくらのよあけ 」製作委員会