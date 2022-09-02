Lucky Star Manga Returns, Transfers to Mitaina! Magazine on November 10

Original manga went on hiatus in 2014

Doujin circle C2 Kikan ( Kan Colle ) revealed on Twitter on Saturday that Kagami Yoshimizu 's Lucky Star manga is getting a revival, and it will transfer to Kadokawa 's Mitaina! magazine, starting with its third issue on November 10.

Yoshimizu had put the original manga on hiatus in 2014, due to a new project he was planning.

Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine had been running the Lucky Star manga since its January 2004 issue, and Kadokawa published the 10th compiled volume in Japan in November 2014.

Yoshimizu's story of four school girls already inspired a number of spinoff manga as well as the 2007 Lucky Star television anime, an original video anime ( OVA ) project, and 2013's Miyakawa-ke no Kūfuku spinoff anime. Bandai Entertainment released part of the original Lucky Star manga, the television series, and the OVA in North America. Funimation streams the anime, and Crunchyroll previously streamed it.

Yoshimizu is credited with the original illustrations for Kadokawa 's original television anime Maesetsu! Opening Act .

Source: C2 Kikan's Twitter account