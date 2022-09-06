Am I Actually the Strongest? Isekai Novels Get 2023 TV Anime

Novels center on person reincarnated into fantasy world as abandoned baby

Kodansha announced on Wednesday that Sai Sumimori 's Am I Actually the Strongest? ( Jitsu wa Ore, Saikyō deshita? ) novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023. Kodansha unveiled a teaser visual for the anime, but did not reveal any further information.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Ai Takahashi 's manga adaptation of the novels digitally in English, and it describes the series:

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing... but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart—or Hart to his new friends—must find his way through a dangerous world...but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

Sumimori began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2018, where it is still ongoing. Kodansha published the first print novel volume with illustrations also by Ai Takahashi in May 2019, and it published the fifth novel volume in October 2021.

Takahashi launched the manga in the Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius section of the Nico Nico Seiga website in April 2019. Kodansha will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Thursday. Kodansha Comics published the sixth volume digitally on April 19.

Source: Comic Natalie