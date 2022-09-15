News
Square Enix Releases Triangle Strategy RPG on PC on October 14
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Game debuted on March 4 on Switch
Square Enix's Triangle Strategy tactical role-playing game announced on its Twitter account on Wednesday that the game will release on PC via Steam on October 14 (October 13 in North America).
10/14(金) #トライアングルストラテジー Steam版発売決定!— トライアングルストラテジー公式 (@TRST_PR) September 14, 2022
早期予約で10%OFF!
デジタルデラックスエディションは
#バリアスデイライフ とのセット購入で更に29%OFF！
ニンテンドーダイレクトで気になった方は是非！
※割引はSteam版のみ
詳しくは→https://t.co/VJJ2hIEAX5 pic.twitter.com/3lFk5QkA4k
The game shipped for the Nintendo Switch on March 4.
Nintendo describes the game:
Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa's world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.
Source: Triangle Strategy's Twitter account