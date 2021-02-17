Square Enix Unveils New 'Project Triangle Strategy' Switch RPG for 2022

Nintendo unveiled a new Square Enix tactical role-playing game tentatively titled "Project Triangle Strategy" during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The game is slated for 2022. A demo for the game will be available for the Switch after the Nintendo Direct presentation later today.

The game will feature a grid-based tactical combat system that accounts for flanking and height advantages, as well as environmental interaction. The game's story will also feature decision-making moments that will drive the player characters' development.