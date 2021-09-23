News
Triangle Strategy Switch RPG's Trailer Unveils March 2022 Launch
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Square Enix's new tactical RPG follows 3 heroes
Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for Square Enix's new tactical role-playing game Triangle Strategy (previously known under the tentative name "Project Triangle Strategy") during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday. The trailer reveals gameplay, as well the game's March 4, 2022 release date for the Switch.
Nintendo describes the game:
Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa's world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.