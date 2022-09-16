Sky: Children of the Light Game's Animation Project Unveils Teaser

Project unveiled in March earlier this year

thatgamecompany unveiled a new teaser trailer for the animated project for its Sky: Children of the Light game on Friday.

thatgamecompany has not yet revealed which studio is animating the project.

thatgamecompany ( Journey, Flower, Flow ) released Sky: Children of the Light for iOS in July 2019 and for Android in April 2020. The game then released for Nintendo Switch in June 2021. The game is free to play.

Yuuki Kaji is the game's official celebrity ambassador and influencer partner in Japan.

