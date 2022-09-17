CAPCOM's Exoprimal Game Highlights Story in New Trailer

Exosuit pilots fight dinosaurs created by rogue A.I. in 2023 action game

CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for its Exoprimal team-based action game on Saturday. The trailer highlights the game's story, and shows the game's Exosuit pilots as they contend with the colossal test held by the rogue A.I. Leviathan.

Set in the near-future of 2040, Exoprimal casts players as soldiers armed with powered armor exosuits fighting against waves of dinosaurs, who come to our world through portals known as "vortexes." The artificial intelligence Leviathan is able to predict where vortexes will emerge, and will guide players throughout the game. Players have to stem the tide of a variety of rampaging dinosaurs, and can take on different roles in combat depending on their exosuit, which they can switch out of freely even while in combat.

CAPCOM revealed the game on March 10. The game will debut for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023.