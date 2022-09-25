Make My Day Anime Film Reveals Cast, Mecha Design, February 2023 Debut

The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday revealed that the Make My Day anime film will release on Netflix in February 2023.

The event also revealed the main cast, new screenshots, and a mechanical design image.

Here's your first look at Make My Day! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/sGoq6TUlW8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

The anime will star Masaomi Yamahashi as Jim, Ayahi Takagaki as Marie, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Walter, and Akio Ohtsuka as Commander Bark.

The film is an adaptation of an original story by manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki ( Moonlight Mile , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ). Makoto Honda is directing the film, and Taiwanese 3D CG studio 5 Inc. is animating and providing character designs.

Yumiko Yoshizawa is penning the script. Macross mechanical designer Shoji Kawamori and Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Flip Flappers , FLCL Progressive , FLCL Alternative mechanical design ) are both mechanical designers for the film. kensuke ushio is composing the music.

Netflix describes the story:

On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?

Netflix had announced in February 2020 that it was partnering with several creators including Ohtagaki to expand its anime lineup.