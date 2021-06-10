Netflix Announces Make My Day Anime Film Adaptation of Original Story by Yasuo Ohtagaki

Netflix announced on Thursday during its Geeked Week livestream that it will stream a new anime film titled Make My Day. The film is an adaptation of an original story by manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki ( Moonlight Mile , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ). Makoto Honda is directing the film, and 5 Inc. is animating and providing character designs.

Netflix describes the story:

On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?

Netflix had announced in February 2020 that it was partnering with several creators including Ohtagaki to expand its anime lineup.