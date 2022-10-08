Yen Press Adds 10 New Works Including Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Manga, Sasaki and Miyano Novel

Also: Reborn as a Vending Machine, Danmachi Familia Chronicle Episode Freya manga

Yen Press announced at its panel at the New York Comic Con event on Saturday that it has licensed 10 new works, including manga, novels, a fanbook, and a webtoon. The company did not give debut windows for the new releases.

The new licenses include:

Title: Horimiya Memorial Book Page. 100 fanbook

Author(s): Story by HERO (story), Daisuke Hagiwara (art)

Summary: A snapshot of the sweet, “aww”-inspiring tale of school life!

Celebrating the first hundred chapters of Horimiya , collected in this memorial book are a treasure trove of original illustrations posted in commemoration of new chapter releases, a sneak peek at a few of the storyboards before they went to print...and more!



Title: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? webtoon

Author(s): GyeongYun Jeong (story), MyeongMi Kim (art)

Summary: Vice Chairman Youngjun Lee and Secretary Miso Kim have been the star duo of their company for nine years...until Miso suddenly decides to quit! But Youngjun is smart, rich, and used to getting what he wants—and he wants Miso to stay. So when he finds out she's leaving in order to find a husband, the only logical way to keep her at his side is...offering to marry her?! Too bad she's just not that into him!



Title: Sasaki and Miyano : First-Years ( Sasaki to Miyano 1-nensei ) novel

Author(s): Kotoko Hachijo (writer), Shō Harusono (original story)

Summary: Welcome, one and all—to the fabulous life and times of Sasaki, Miyano, and their closest companions! How did Kuresawa meet his girlfriend? Were Miyano and Kuresawa always friends? Why are Miyano and Hirano so close? The answers to these questions—and many more—will be revealed in Sasaki and Miyano : First- Years!



Title: Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ( Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō ) manga

Author(s): Hirukuma (story), Kunieda and Hagure Yūki (art)

Summary: Cause of death: vending machine.

Is there any end more suitable for a vending machine enthusiast than giving his life to cushion the fall of one of his favorite machines? So perhaps it was only fate that he was reborn as a vending machine in another world!



Title: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka: Familia Chronicle - Episode Freya ) manga

Author(s): Fujino Ōmori (original story); Hinase Momoyama , Nilitsu , and Suzuhito Yasuda (art)

Summary: The second entry in the Familia Chronicle series has arrived, and this time, Freya's stealing the spotlight! In search of her soulmate, she's guided by fate to the Kaios Desert, where she comes upon a young king. Could he be the one she seeks...?



Title: Sugar Apple Fairy Tale manga

Author(s): Miri Mikawa (original story), YozoranoUdon (art), Aki (character design)

Summary: In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea. As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for...



Title: The Witch and the Knight Will Survive ( Majo to Kishi wa Ikinokoru ) manga

Author(s): Dai Chikamoto (story), Gonbe Shinkawa (art)

Summary: When the lord's son, Agredios, returns to his village after a long hunt, he is shocked to discover that all the laughter and clamor that he knew so well has disappeared. When he finds out that the cause of the tragedy is a “witch” living in the “Forbidden Forest,” he turns his despair into rage and sets off on a journey seeking revenge for those he loved...



Title: Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop ( Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru ) novel and manga

Author(s): Kyōhei Ishiguro

Manga Art by Imo Oono

Summary: Smile is a popular streamer who's self-conscious about her looks. Cherry is a shy boy with a love of haiku. When these two strangers accidentally bump into each other at the local mall, it's the start of a new relationship woven by their modern and classical expressions of their feelings. Based on the gorgeous animated film!



Title: Spy Classroom Short Story Collection ( Spy Kyōshitsu Tanpenshū 01 ) novel

Author(s): Takemachi (story), tomari (illustrations)

Summary: Klaus reveals he is married to a member of Lamplight, but the identity of the bride remains unknown—and so a battle ensues among the girls to determine who it is. Get a peek into the girls' daily lives in this collection of short stories!



Source: Press release