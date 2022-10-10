Goblin Slayer: Endless Hunting Browser Game's Teaser Highlights Main Characters

The official website for CTW 's G123 browser game platform began streaming a teaser promotional video for CTW 's new Goblin Slayer : Endless Hunting browser game on Friday. The video previews the game's main characters.

CTW announced the game on September 20. The game will be available worldwide. SBCreative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's GoblinSlayer! dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.

The television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub .

The anime will get a second season.

Source: MoCa News