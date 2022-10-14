Dr. Koto's Clinic Live-Action Film Reveals 4 New Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the live-action film adaptation of Takatoshi Yamada 's Dr. Koto Shinryojo ( Dr. Koto's Clinic ) manga revealed four new cast members for the film on Thursday.

The new cast members include: (From left to right in image above)

Yū Aoi as Mina Nakai, the nurse in charge of Ayaka's clinic while she's away

as Mina Nakai, the nurse in charge of Ayaka's clinic while she's away Ryunosuke Kamiki as Ryūichi Sugimoto, Mariko's son from the show's first season

as Ryūichi Sugimoto, Mariko's son from the show's first season Ayumi Itō as Rika Andō, the only daughter of Shigeo who has returned to Shikina Island

as Rika Andō, the only daughter of Shigeo who has returned to Shikina Island Masato Sakai as Satoshi Narumi, a cold-mannered doctor who is treating Ayaka's breast cancer

The film will open in Japan on December 16. TOHO announced the film in June. Isamu Nakae is directing the film, with a script by Noriko Yoshida . Hidetaka Yoshioka reprises his role as the film's titular doctor from the earlier 2003 and 2006 live-action television series.

Crunchyroll previously streamed the 2003 and 2006 live-action series under the title Dr. Coto's Clinic , and it describes the story:

In this drama set on Shikina Island, a far-flung island of the Japanese archipelago located more than six hours from the Japanese main islands, the young physician Kensuke Goto arrives at the island and has to deal with the island's inhabitants, uneager to accept him, at a clinic lacking sufficient medical equipment. Here's a human drama showing how Dr. Coto values the dignity of human life while unflinchingly facing disease with a serious attitude.

Yamada launched the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Young Sunday magazine in 2000, and transferred it to Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original after Weekly Young Sunday ceased publication. The manga has been on hiatus since 2010 due to Yamada's health, though Yamada has since expressed thoughts on resuming the manga. Shogakukan published the manga's 25th compiled book volume digitally in April 2020.