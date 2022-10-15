Gengoroh Tagame Launches Sakana to Mizu Manga

Manga about cooking 1st released as 1-shot in May

Manga creator Gengoroh Tagame announced on Twitter on Friday that he started a serialized version of his Sakana to Mizu (Fish and Water) one-shot on Friday on Futabasha 's Web Action site.

Tagame had published the one-shot manga on Web Action on May 27. The manga takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and follows the relationship between company employee Kamoda and his friend Kōji, who is very good at cooking. In the one-shot, Kamoda is given an excess of cabbage through work, and he takes the cabbage over to Kōji's house for Kōji to cook and for them to eat together.

Tagame launched the My Brother’s Husband manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in November 2014 and ended it in May 2017. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled volume in July 2017. Pantheon Books shipped the manga in two two-in-one omnibus volumes in English. The manga was nominated for Best Comic at the 44th annual Angoulême International Comics Festival in 2017. The manga also won an Excellence Award at the 19th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2015. Amazon named the book as one of 20 books in the "Comics & Graphic Novels" category of its Best Books of 2017 list. The Harvey Awards nominated the manga for its "Best Manga" category in 2018.

The manga inspired a three-episode live-action mini-series adaptation that premiered in March 2018.

Pantheon Books has also released Tagame's Our Colors ( Bokura no Shikisai ) manga in English.

Tagame is best known for his gay erotic manga. German publisher Bruno Gmünder Verlag has published Tagame's Gunji , Fisherman’s Lodge , Endless Game , and The Contracts of the Fall manga in English, and Fantagraphics Books ' Massive: Gay Erotic Manga and the Men Who Make It anthology featured work by Tagame.

