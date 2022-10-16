Broccoli, TIS Creation Establish Brand for Games Aimed at Female Players

Brand's 1st project features director Asahi Takamura, illustrator RiRI, writer RIngo Kazura

Broccoli announced on Friday that it is collaborating with TIS Creation to establish a new game brand aimed at female players named LicoBiTs. The new brand will develop otome romance simulation games.

Broccoli will contribute its experience in developing content and turning that content into anime, console games, card games, CDs, merchandise, and figures. TIS Creation will bring its experience in developing games aimed at female players and its creative staff who perform character content planning, 2D illustrations, and scenario writing.

The new brand will reveal its first project in the December issue of Kadokawa 's B's LOG magazine on October 20. Asahi Takamura is directing the game, RiRi is providing the illustrations, and Ringo Kazura is writing the scenario. LicoBiTs will then reveal more information in the February 2023 issue of the same magazine on December 20.



Broccoli is known for its Utano☆Princesama franchise that includes games and anime, as well as the recently released Jack Jeanne visual novel. The company's other franchises include Di Gi Charat and Z/X Zillions of enemy X .

TIS Creation was established in January with creators who were previously at Design Factory .

Source: Broccoli via Nijimen