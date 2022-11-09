Rookies' Masanori Morita to Launch New Manga Serialization

Morita has turned in completed 1st manuscript for new manga

Manga creator Masanori Morita teased on Twitter that his new manga serialization is coming soon. He added that he has completed and turned in his first manuscript for a new serialization "for the fourth time in his manga career." Morita also clarified that it is not a sequel or spinoff.

Morita had teased in November 2020 that the manuscript for one chapter was done for a new manga serialization. He had also mused on when the official announcement for the manga would be.

Morita created the Rookies manga (pictured right), which inspired a live-action television series in 2008, and the Rookies: Graduation film in 2009.

Morita's Rokudenashi Blues manga previously inspired a 1992 anime film, as well as the Rokudenashi Blues 1993 anime.

Morita launched the Beshari Gurashi manga (seen right) in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2005 and ended it in March 2015. Shueisha published 19 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that premiereed in July 2019.

