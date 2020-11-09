Rookies' Masanori Morita Teases New Manga

Manga creator Masanori Morita teased a new manga serialization last Friday. Morita stated that the manuscript for one chapter was done, and mused on when the official announcement for the manga would be.

Morita's Rokudenashi Blues manga previously inspired a 1992 anime film, as well as the Rokudenashi Blues 1993 anime.

Morita launched the Beshari Gurashi manga (seen right) in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2005 and ended it in March 2015. Shueisha published 19 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that premiereed in July 2019.

Morita also created the Rookies manga, which inspired a live-action television series in 2008, and the Rookies: Graduation film in 2009.

