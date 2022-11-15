Godzilla vs. Biollante, The Boy Who Saw the Wind Director Kazuki Omori Passes Away at 70

Director passed away on Saturday due to acute myeloid leukemia

The Directors' Guild of Japan announced on Tuesday that film director Kazuki Omori passed away at the Hyōgo College of Medicine Hospital on Saturday, November 12 due to acute myeloid leukemia. He was 70.

Omori's close relatives held a private funeral. There will be a public service for Omori at a later date.

Omori was born in Osaka City in 1952, and had been making films since high school. His major debut work was the 1978 film Orange Road Express , which he directed and scripted. He directed Godzilla vs. Biollante , the 1989 entry in the popular Godzilla giant monster franchise . He also directed Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah in 1991, and wrote the 1992 film Godzilla vs. Mothra and the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah .

Within anime, he directed the 2000 anime film The Boy Who Saw the Wind .

