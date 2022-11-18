Lycoris Recoil Anime Gets Stage Play in January

Play runs in Tokyo from January 7-15, 2023

Director Shingo Adachi 's original television anime Lycoris Recoil is inspiring a stage play that will run at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from January 7-15, 2023.

The cast includes:

Kawauchi Misato as Chisato Nishikigi

Sakiho Motonishi as Takina Inoue

as Takina Inoue Mikako Ishii as Mizuki Nakahara

Nonoka О̄buchi as Kurumi

Keigo Kitamura as Mika

as Mika Natsuki Mieda as Kusunoki

Marina Tanoue as Fuki Harukawa

as Fuki Harukawa Sakura Ayaki as Sakura Otome

Anna Ijiri as Erika Janome

Kento Ono as Shinji Yoshimatsu

Himeka Araya as Himegama

Rintarо̄ Takeuchi as Robota

Hiroki Nakada as Majima

Akira Yamazaki is directing the play. Yо̄ Hosaka is writing the screenplay.

The anime premiered on July 2. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll describes the anime:

For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

The anime was Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

ClariS performed the opening theme song "ALIVE" and Sayuri performed the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).

Source: Comic Natalie