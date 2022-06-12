News
Lycoris Recoil Anime Announces More Staff, Ending Song Artist, July 2 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for director Shingo Adachi's original television anime Lycoris Recoil posted more staff members, the ending theme song artist, a new key visual, and the July 2 premiere for the anime on Sunday.
The newly announced staff members are:
- Assistant Director: Yūsuke Maruyama
- Sub-Character Design: Yumiko Yamamoto
- Chief Animation Directors: Yumiko Yamamoto, Gou Suzuki, Yukari Takeuchi, Kouji Akitaka
- Main Animator: Kenji Sawada
- Prop Design: Dana Shuhara
- Art Directors: Hotaka Okamoto, Maiko Ikeda
- Art Setting: Munashichi
- Color Key Artist: Azusa Sasaki
- CG Director: Toshitaka Morioka
- Compositing Director of Photography: Toshiaki Aoshima
- Editing: Hitomi Sudō
- Sound Director: Kohei Yoshida
- Music: Shuhei Mutsuki (SPY×FAMILY, Fairy gone, Three Leaves, Three Colors)
Sayuri is performing the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).
The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels (as well as on the Abema streaming service in Japan) on July 2 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It will also run on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, Mētele, and AT-X channels, plus on several streaming services in Japan.
The story depicts the "absurd daily life" in "Lyco-Reco" (Riko-Riko) a Japanese-style cafe in the old downtown area of Tokyo. The cafe takes in orders for anything from delicious coffee to sugary sweets ... and perhaps a little something extra like dealing with kids, business negotiations, love advice, one-on-ones about zombies and giant monsters, and more. "No matter what you order, we'll serve it up...!"
The cast includes:
The anime is Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) is designing the television anime, and A-1 Pictures is producing the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.
The series will premiere in July. Anzai and Wakayama will appear at the advance screening of the first three episodes at TOHO CINEMAS Kinshichō Rakutenchi theater in Tokyo on June 12.
Sources: Lycoris Recoil anime's website, Comic Natalie