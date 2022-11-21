Kaiji Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, November 28 Debut

HIDIVE revealed on Monday that its previously announced English dub for the Kaiji television anime series will debut with the first nine episodes on November 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Mark Mendelsohn , Shannon Reed , Camryn Nunley , Shane Finemore , James Marlor , Patrick Marrero , Shane Finemore , Chris Hutchison , Blake Weir , and Johnny Knight .

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the English dub , and he is also writing the script with Marta Bechtol . Jonathan Rodriguez and Matt Wittmeyer are the sound engineers. Brent Marshall is in charge of mix and sound design.

The company describes the anime:

Kaiji Ito has serious issues. Not only is he a social misfit, but he's also a deadbeat petty gambler. After he gets duped into co-signing a loan for his friend, he's stuck owing the Yakuza millions! Things start looking up when he's given the opportunity to win his life back by gambling with other lucky participants on a mysterious casino ship, but he quickly realizes that more than just money is at stake. Soon Kaiji and the other contestants discover the depths of human depravity when there is nothing left to lose — except their lives.

Sentai Filmworks has also licensed the Kaiji: Against All Rules anime. Sentai Filmworks released both anime on Blu-ray Disc in April 2021.

In addition to two television anime series, the manga has inspired three Japanese live-action films, a Chinese live-action film, and a reality game show.

Source: HIDIVE