Sentai Filmworks' Kaiji Dub Debuts on HIDIVE in Q4 This Year

Sentai Filmworks announced at Otakon on Friday that its previously announced English dub for the Kaiji television anime series will debut with the first arc on HIDIVE in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company describes the anime:

Kaiji Ito has serious issues. Not only is he a social misfit, but he's also a deadbeat petty gambler. After he gets duped into co-signing a loan for his friend, he's stuck owing the Yakuza millions! Things start looking up when he's given the opportunity to win his life back by gambling with other lucky participants on a mysterious casino ship, but he quickly realizes that more than just money is at stake. Soon Kaiji and the other contestants discover the depths of human depravity when there is nothing left to lose — except their lives.

Sentai Filmworks has also licensed the Kaiji: Against All Rules anime. Sentai Filmworks released both anime on Blu-ray Disc in April 2021.

In addition to two television anime series, the manga has inspired three Japanese live-action films, a Chinese live-action film, and a reality game show.

Source: Email correspondence