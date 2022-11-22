Dragon Quest Saga: Emblem of Roto Manga Gets 2 Side Stories on December 2

Manga ran from 1991 to 1997, inspired 45-minute anime film in 1996

This year's 23rd issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Junji Koyanagi and Kamui Fujiwara 's Dragon Quest Saga: Emblem of Roto ( Dragon Quest Retsuden: Roto no Monshō ) manga will have two special side stories that will appear in the magazine's next issue on December 2.

Koyanagi and Fujiwara published the original manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 1991 to 1997. The manga inspired a 45-minute anime film in 1996. The film was never released in North America. Koyanagi and Fujiwara also published the Emblem of Roto Returns side story manga in Square Enix 's Gangan YG magazine in 2005.

Jun Eishimi and Kamui Fujiwara launched the Dragon Quest Retsuden: Roto no Monshō - Monshō o Tsugumono-tachi e ( Dragon Quest: Emblem of Roto: To the Children who inherit the Emblem ) sequel manga in Young Gangan in December 2004. Takashi Uemura took over the story from the manga's fifth volume. The manga ended in January 2020.