My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered Light Novels Get TV Anime

's story of boy abandoned in another world, but with Instant Death ability

Earth Star Entertainment announced on Thursday that a television anime of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka 's My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered ( Sokushi Cheat ga Saikyōsugite, Isekai no Yatsura ga marude Aite ni Naranain Desu ga. ) light novel series has been green-lit.

J-Novel Club offers the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Awaking to absolute chaos and carnage while on a school trip, Yogiri Takatou discovers that everyone in his class has been transported to another world! He had somehow managed to sleep through the entire ordeal himself, missing out on the Gift — powers bestowed upon the others by a mysterious Sage who appeared to transport them. Even worse, he and another classmate were ruthlessly abandoned by their friends, left as bait to distract a nearby dragon. Although not terribly bothered by the thought of dying, he reluctantly decides to protect his lone companion. After all, a lowly Level 1000 monster doesn't stand a chance against his secret power to invoke Instant Death with a single thought! If he can stay awake long enough to bother using it, that is...

Fujitaka first released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in 2016 before Earth Star Entertainment published it with with illustrations by Chisato Naruse .

Hanamaru Nanto has been serializing a manga adaptation titled My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— on the Comic Earth Star service since 2018. Earth Star Entertainment will publish the eighth manga volume on December 12, and J-Novel Club also offers the manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie