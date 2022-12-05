Doraemon's New Year's Special 2022 to Feature 2 New Stories

Special program features "Kotoshi no Shippai Kotoshi no Uchi ni," "Amanogawa Tetsudō no Yoru" stories

TV Asahi revealed details on Saturday for the "Ōmisoka dayo! Doraemon 1-Jikan Special" (It's New Year's Eve! Doraemon 1-Hour Special) program that will air on December 31 at 4:30 p.m. JST.

The special will feature two new stories: "Kotoshi no Shippai Kotoshi no Uchi ni" (My Failure This Year), and "Amanogawa Tetsudō no Yoru" (Night on the Milky Way Railroad).

In "Kotoshi no Shippai Kotoshi no Uchi ni," Doraemon wins a "Year-end Redo Calendar" at the Future Department Store's lottery. The "Year-end Redo Calendar" gives Doraemon, Nobita and their friends a chance to redo one mistake they did within the year. In "Amanogawa Tetsudō no Yoru," Doraemon and his friends ride a train to go on a mysterious trip through the galaxy. They are all excited until it gets suspiciously cloudy, and their trip back safely to Earth becomes unsure. The program will also pick 30 raffle winners of the "Doraemon New Year Gift Box."

TVer will also stream previous Doraemon New Year Special episodes from December 17 to January 7. TVer will stream the "Hyakunin Isshu ni Ankipan" (100 Poems of Ankipan) from 2015, "Yume no Channel" (Dream's Channel) from 2017, "Kamaitachi no Kukku" (The Kamaitachi Kukku) from 2018, "Nobita no Kekkon Zenya" (The Night Before Nobita's Wedding) from 2020, and "Sayonara Doraemon" (Farewell, Doraemon) from 2021.

The 42nd film in the Doraemon franchise titled Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia (titled Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia in English) will premiere in Japan on March 3.

Sources: TV Asahi, Comic Natalie