Way of the Househusband Anime's 2nd Season Premieres on Netflix on January 1

2nd season will feature returning cast, staff

Netflix announced on Sunday that the second season of the anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga will premiere on the service on January 1.

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 is coming to Netflix Jan 1! pic.twitter.com/xbhHO7X45U — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 4, 2022

The anime's second season will feature a returning staff and cast.

The first part of the anime debuted globally on Netflix in April 2021 with five episodes. The second part debuted globally on Netflix in October 2021.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha will publish the 11th volume on January 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it will release the ninth volume on February 21.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020. A six-part epilogue special premiered on May 27. A live-action film adaptation then opened in Japan on June 3.