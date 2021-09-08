Way of the Househusband Anime Part 2's Trailer Reveals October 7 Netflix Debut

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the second part of the anime series of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the second part's October 7 worldwide debut date on Netflix .

Netflix also announced new cast members and the theme song artist for the second part. Tomokazu Sugita joins the cast as Bob, Tatsu's neighbor. Subaru Kimura joins the cast as Gōda, an ex-yakuza turned rapper. Uchikubigokumon-Dōkōkai is performing both the opening theme song "Chef no Michi" (The Way of the Chef), as well as the ending theme song "Gokushufukaidō" (The Highway of the Househusband).

In addition, Netflix also announced that the Gokufūdō (The Way of the Household Tools) live-action series "extra" to the anime will also debut on Netflix in Japan on October 7.

The first part of the anime debuted globally on Netflix on April 8 with five episodes. Shizuka Itou plays Miku, Tatsu's wife. Kazuyuki Okitsu plays Masa, Tatsu's former gang underling. Kenjiro Tsuda plays protagonist Tatsu. Tsuda both directed and starred as Tatsu in a live-action promotional video for the manga in December 2019.

The cast also includes:

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirō, a former legendary yakuza turned crepe shop owner

as Torajirō, a former legendary yakuza turned crepe shop owner Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torii, a former yakuza boss who now works part time at a grocery store after her group fell

as Hibari Torii, a former yakuza boss who now works part time at a grocery store after her group fell M.A.O as Gin, Miku and Tatsu's cat who talks to himself while the owners are gone

as Gin, Miku and Tatsu's cat who talks to himself while the owners are gone Jun Fukushima as a young yakuza lieutenant whom Tatsu encounters in the supermarket

as a young yakuza lieutenant whom Tatsu encounters in the supermarket Kimiko Saitō as the chairperson of Tatsu's neighborhood committee

as the chairperson of Tatsu's neighborhood committee Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as two policemen who sometimes make inquiries on Tatsu

and as two policemen who sometimes make inquiries on Tatsu Houchu Ohtsuka as a former yakuza boss who has since went clean

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III , Devils and Realist , Junjō Romantica ) is direting the anime at J.C. Staff , and Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols ) supervises the series scripts.