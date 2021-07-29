Way of the Househusband Anime Gets Live-Action 'Extra' Shorts Starring Kenjiro Tsuda as Himself

Netflix announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action short series as an "extra" to the anime series of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga. The Gokufūdō (The Way of the Household Tools) series of five 4-minute episodes will debut worldwide on Netflix on August 29, and it will star voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda as himself.

Not only has Tsuda voiced The Way of the Househusband protagonist Tatsu in the manga's anime series, he has also played Tatsu in a live-action commercial for the manga in December 2019. In the new live-action series, Tsuda lives in a small home along with a cat and attempts to master various home care skills, such as how to use a cooking knife, fixing sliding doors, washing, cleaning, and taking care of garbage.

The live-action shorts will also air alongside The Way of the Househusband anime's Part I for the first time on Japanese television on Tokyo MX on August 30.

The Way of the Househusband follows a retired yakuza member known as "Immortal Tatsu" who is living out his post-crime career as a househusband. He still manages to find his way into trouble from time to time, except it's in the grocery aisle instead of some back alley.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha published the seventh volume on March 9. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume in September 2020.

A different live-action series starring Hiroshi Tamaki (live-action Nodame Cantabile 's Shinichi Chiaki, live-action Ōoku: The Inner Chambers movie's Matsushima, MW 's Michio Yūki) premiered in October 2020. The anime debuted globally on Netflix on April 8 with five episodes.

Source: Comic Natalie