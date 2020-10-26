Way of the Househusband Manga Gets 2021 Anime Series Starring Kenjiro Tsuda

Netflix Anime Festival 2020 announced that Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga is inspiring an anime series debuting worldwide on Netflix in 2021. The anime stars Kenjiro Tsuda , who both directed and starred as Tatsu in a live-action promotional video for the manga last December.

Chiaki Kon ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III , Devils and Realist , Junjō Romantica ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols ) is supervising the series scripts.

The Way of the Househusband follows a retired yakuza member known as "Immortal Tatsu" who is living out his post-crime career as a househusband. He still manages to find his way into trouble from time to time, except it's in the grocery aisle instead of some back alley.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha published the fifth volume on June 9. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the fourth volume on September 15.

The manga won the Best Humor Publication category at this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. The series was acknowledged as a runner-up in last year's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards' web manga category and came in at #9 in this year's Web Manga General Election. The Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook for 2019 ranked the manga at #8 for its top manga series for men. The series also ranked on Honya Club's "Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics" lists for 2018 and 2019.

The manga inspired an ongoing live-action television series.

Update: Added staff information.