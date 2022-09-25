Way of the Househusband Anime Gets 2nd Season in January 2023

New season will feature returning cast, staff

The Netflix Tudum Japan livestream event on Sunday revealed that the anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō manga is getting a second season that will premiere in January 2023. The new season will feature a returning staff and cast.

Tatsu is back! The Way of the Househusband Season 2 hits Netflix January 2023!#TUDUM pic.twitter.com/uICAbKdHm1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2022

The first part of the anime debuted globally on Netflix in April 2021 with five episodes. The second part debuted globally on Netflix in October 2021.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha published the 10th volume on July 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the eighth volume on August 16.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020. A six-part epilogue special premiered on May 27. A live-action film adaptation then opened in Japan on June 3.