News
HIDIVE Streams 3rd Girls und Panzer das Finale Anime Film
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the third Girls und Panzer das Finale film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
The English cast (which features returning members) includes:
- Juliet Simmons as Aya
- Savanna Menzel as Ayumi
- Allison Sumrall as Azusa
- Shannon Emerick as Caesar
- Alyssa Marek as Cutlass
- Luci Christian as Erwin
- Amber Lee Connors as Flint
- Shelley Calene-Black as Gomoyo
- Caitlyn French as Hana
- Genevieve Simmons as Isobe
- Chelsea McCurdy as Kadotani
- Monica Rial as Karina
- Elizabeth Maxwell as Kawashina
- Kalin Coates as Kondou
- Meaghan Avacato as Koyama
- Molly Searcy as Mako
- Margaret MacDonald as Miho
- Olivia Swasey as Momoga
- Morgan Berry as Murakami
- Juliet Simmons as Nakajima
- Natalie Rial as Nekonya
- Dawn M. Bennett as Ogin
- Elissa Cuellar as Oryo
- Emily Neves as Pazomi
- Maggie Flecknoe as Piyotan
- Sarah Weidenheft as Rum
- Tiffany Terrell as Saemonza
- Jessica Calvello as Saori
- Carli Mosier as Sasaki
- Tiffany Grant as Sodoko
- Brittany Karbowski as Suzuki
- Luci Christian as Tsuchiya
- Rebekah Stevens as Yukari
- Maggie Flecknoe as Yuuki
- Terri Doty as Fukuda
- Whitney Rodgers as Hamada
- Taylor Fono as Hasegawa
- Elissa Cuellar as Hirai
- Joanne Bonasso as Hosomi
- Genevieve Simmons as Ikeda
- Emily Neves as Kubota
- Kara Greenberg as Nagura
- Chrsity Guidry as Nishi
- Kristen McGuire as Nishihara
- Chaney Moore as Tamada
- Mai Le as Tramoto
- Sara Gaston as Uenishi
- Brittany Karbowski as Assam
- Kara Greenberg as Darjeeling
- Christina Kelly as Orange Pekoe
- Emily Neves as Rosehip
- Brittany Karbowski as Alisa
- Emily Neves as Kay
- Patricia Duran as Naomi
- Morgan Berry as Amaretto
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Anchovy
- Chelsea McCurdy as Carpaccio
- Christina Kelly as Pepporoni
- Tiffany Grant as Alina
- Hilary Haag as Katyusha
- Christina Kelly as Klara
- Monica Rial as Nina
- Shannon Emerick as Nonna
- Ellen Evans as Akaboshi
- Katelynn Barr as Erika
- Kim Prause as Maho
- Olivia Swasey as Kojima
- Melissa Molano as Aki
- Kelly Greenshield as Mika
- Jenny Strader as Mikko
- Melissa Pritchett as Azumi
- Autumn Woods as Rumi
- Alexis Tipton as Ando
- Cat Thomas as Marie
- Jade Kelly as Oshida
Additional voices include Olivia Swasey, Jade Kelly, Alexis Tipton, and Talylor Fono.
John Swasey is directing the English dub. Marta Bechto is writing the script. Brent Marshall is in charge of the English mix. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.
HIDIVE describes the film:
Firepower and strategy are the name of the game as six more schools square off on three additional battlegrounds. As Oarai's tank team continues their brutal face off against Chi-Ha-Tan, the firefights also rage between Anzio and St. Gloriana, Kuromorimine and Pravda, and Jatkosota and Saunders. Six teams enter and only the survivors will advance!
HIDIVE is streaming the first two films.
The fourth film will open in 2023.
The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.
The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.
The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021.
The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.
Source: HIDIVE