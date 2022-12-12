HIDIVE Streams 3rd Girls und Panzer das Finale Anime Film

3rd film streams subbed/dubbed on December 19

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the third Girls und Panzer das Finale film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The English cast (which features returning members) includes:

Additional voices include Olivia Swasey , Jade Kelly , Alexis Tipton , and Talylor Fono.

John Swasey is directing the English dub . Marta Bechto is writing the script. Brent Marshall is in charge of the English mix. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.

HIDIVE describes the film:

Firepower and strategy are the name of the game as six more schools square off on three additional battlegrounds. As Oarai's tank team continues their brutal face off against Chi-Ha-Tan, the firefights also rage between Anzio and St. Gloriana, Kuromorimine and Pravda, and Jatkosota and Saunders. Six teams enter and only the survivors will advance!

HIDIVE is streaming the first two films.

The fourth film will open in 2023.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.

Source: HIDIVE