4th Girls und Panzer das Finale Film's Teaser Unveils 2023 Opening

4th of 6 films

The streamed Girls und Panzer 10th anniversary special debuted a teaser promotional video, teaser commercial, and teaser visuals for the fourth part in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series on Sunday. The teaser video confirmed that the fourth part will open in 2023.











The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters on March 26, 2021.

The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup to the original Girls und Panzer television anime opened in Japan in November 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie