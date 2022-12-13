Ayuko Hatta's Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love Manga Ends in January

Manga launched in December 2019

The January 2023 issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that Ayuko Hatta 's Ima, Koi o Shiteimasu ( Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love ) manga will end in the February issue on January 13.

Hatta launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in December 2019. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2020. The manga's ninth volume will release on February 24.

Viz Media licensed the manga and published its first volume in English on March 1. The company will publish the manga's fifth and sixth volumes on March 7, 2023 and June 6, 2023, respectively. The company describes the story:

After missing out on love because she was too shy to confess her feelings, high school student Satomi blurts out how she feels the next time she gets a crush—and it's to her impossibly handsome schoolmate Yagyu! To her surprise, he agrees to date her. Now that Satomi's suddenly in a relationship, what next? Given how fast everything has happened, Satomi is still clueless about how dating is supposed to work. How will she forge ahead in her relationship with Yagyu?

Hatta launched the Haibara-kun wa Gokigen Naname (Haibara's in a Bad Mood) manga in Bessatsu Margaret in May 2018. The series ended in April 2019, and Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in May 2019.

Hatta launched her Wolf Girl & Black Prince manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2011, and ended it in May 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in the same month. As of May 2016, the manga has 5.4 million copies in print.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2014, as well as a live-action film, which opened in Japan in May 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the anime in North America in March 2016.