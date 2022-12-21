The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Debuts on Netflix Worldwide Next August

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the second part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh ), the all-new two-part anime film project for Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins ( Nanatsu no Taizai ) manga franchise , will debut simultaneously worldwide in August 2023.

The first part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh debuted worldwide on Netflix on Tuesday.

Yuuki Kaji is reprising his role from the main series as Meliodas. Mikako Komatsu is voicing Meliodas' son Tristan as a boy, while Ayumu Murase is voicing Tristan as a teenager.

Other cast members include:

The project features a new original story written by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki , and centers on Meliodas' son Tristan. Netflix describes the story:

14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions?

The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…

Bob Shirahata is directing the films, with Noriyuki Abe as supervising director. Rintarou Ikeda penned the scripts, and Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack are animating. Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the music. SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: XAI performs the first film's theme song "Lemonade."

Source: Comic Natalie