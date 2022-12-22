Ippon! again High School Judo Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals, Previews Opening Theme Song

Subway Daydream perform theme song for January 8 anime

The official website for the television anime of Yu Muraoka 's Ippon! again ( Mō Ippon! ) manga began streaming the third promotional video, and it reveals and previews the opening theme song "Stand By Me" by Subway Daydream.

The opening theme song will launch on January 8.

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on January 8 at 1:35 a.m. JST (effectively, January 9) before airing on TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and BS TV Tokyo . HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Ken Ogiwara (episode director on Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood , Shadows House ) is directing the anime at BAKKEN RECORD , and Aya Satsuki ( SSSS.GRIDMAN ANOTHER LOAD novel, My Master Has No Tail ) is in charge of the series scripts. Airi Takekawa ( Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood sub-character design) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shun Narita ( The Girl in Twilight , Noblesse ) is composing the music, which Pony Canyon is producing.

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high. However, her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.

Muraoka debuted the ongoing manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2018. The manga's 20th compiled book volume shipped on October 6.



