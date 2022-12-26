New project to feature budding idols who aim to debut on streaming platforms

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a new project for its The [email protected] franchise on Monday. The PROJECT [email protected] vα-liv project will launch in spring 2023.

En Morikura is the character designer for the project.

The story will feature apprentice idols who are aiming to debut on streaming platforms.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.