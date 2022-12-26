×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
[email protected] Franchise Reveals New '[email protected] vα-liv' Project

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New project to feature budding idols who aim to debut on streaming platforms

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a new project for its The [email protected] franchise on Monday. The PROJECT [email protected] vα-liv project will launch in spring 2023.

En Morikura is the character designer for the project.

The story will feature apprentice idols who are aiming to debut on streaming platforms.

Sources: PROJECT [email protected] vα-liv's Twitter account, 4Gamer (ito)

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives