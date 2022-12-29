Baccano! Novels Get Manga Set in 1700s

Manga centers on Huey, serial killer Mask Maker in Italian town of Lotto Valentino

Manga creator Kakuji Fujita announced on Sunday that a manga of Ryohgo Narita 's Baccano! novels titled Baccano! ~from the 1700s~ launched on DMM 's DMM Books website on the same day. The manga is under DMM 's Gigatoon Studio web manga label.

The manga is set in the small Italian town of Lotto Valentino during the 18th century. It centers on the alchemist apprentice Huey Laforet, as he becomes embroiled in the plot of a masked serial killer known as the Mask Maker terrorizing the town . Narita ( Durarara!! ) began the ongoing Baccano! light novel series with illustrations by Katsumi Enami in 2003. Narita released the series' final "1935" novel, the 22nd volume (and the latest volume) of the series overall, in August 2016. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2007.

Funimation licensed the anime and describes the series:

America, 1930: Prohibition and the criminal empires it spawned are still going strong. Gang wars are a matter of course, violent death just a part of life. Even in these brutal times, however, certain atrocities stand out. What happens on the soon-to-be-retired train the Flying Pussyfoot is one of them. The fate of several warring bootlegger factions in New York is Another. That they involve undying monsters is only part of the reason why.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series in North America.

The light novel series inspired the two-volume Baccano! 1931 The Grand Punk Railroad manga by Ginyuushijin . The manga ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dengeki Comic Gao! magazine from 2007-2008. Shinta Fujimoto launched a separate manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2015, and ended it in January 2017. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the chapters digitally simultaneously with the Japanese release.

Source: PR Times, Kakuji Fujita's Twitter account