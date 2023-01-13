JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World Manga to End in 7th Volume This Summer

The official Twitter account of Shinchosha 's ututu×KANATA digital manga label announced on Saturday that Ko Hiratori and artist J-ta Yamada 's JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World ( JK Haru wa Isekai de Shōfu ni Natta ) manga's main story will end in its seventh volume this summer.

The continuation to the manga's sixth volume will start serialization later this month on the Manga Ōkoku website.

The manga launched on the ututu label of the Manga Ōkoku website in June 2019. The sixth volume shipped in Japan on January 7.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and is releasing it under its mature Ghost Ship imprint. The manga's fifth compiled book volume will release in English on April 25. The company describes the manga's story:

The otaku boys get to have adventures when they're hit by the inevitable truck and find themselves in yet another fantasy world. The girls, on the other hand...well, Haru finds out the hard way when her classmate Chiba gets the two of them truck-murdered into a fantasy world that treats women even worse than our world does. But a girl's gotta do what she can to make the cash for survival, and Haru? She intends to thrive.

The manga is based on Hiratori and artist shimano 's novels of the same name. J-Novel Club is releasing the original novels in English. Hiratori began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2016, and Hayakawa Publishing publishes the novels in print in Japan.



Source: ututuxKANATA's Twitter account