Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shidō-hen Anime Reveals OVA Format, Cast, More Staff
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Media company EXNOA announced the OVA format, main cast, more staff, and key visual on Friday for its new Tenchi Muyo GXP anime titled Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shidō-hen (Paradise Begins Arc).
The official YouTube channel for the OVA streamed an announcement video on December 23.
The OVA will star:
- Hirofumi Nojima as Seina Yamada
- Satsuki Yukino as Tsukiko Masaki
- Rie Tanaka as Miki Steinbeck
- Megumi Toyoguchi as Kirche
- Chie Nakamura as Fuku
- Ai Uchikawa as D
- Ryoka Yuzuki as Jovia Jovis
- Masami Kikuchi as Tenchi Masaki
- Yūko Kobayashi as Washū Hakubi
- Yukari Nozawa as Seto Kamiki Jurai
- Yoko Soumi as Mikami Kuramitsu
As previously announced, Tenchi Muyo! franchise creator and character designer Masaki Kajishima is credited as the supervising director for the OVA, while Hideki Shirane (scriptwriter for Tenchi Muyo GXP, Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar, and the fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series) is writing and supervising the scripts for the new project.
Hiroshi Negishi (Ai: Tenchi Muyo!, Tenchi Universe) is the chief director on the OVA, and Takashi Asami (Sakura Wars) is directing the OVA. Nana Hiiragi is the character designer. AIC and Saber Project are animating the OVA, with production cooperation by Digital Network Animation.
Other staff members include:
- Chief Animation Director: Tomoyuki Abe
- Color Design: Takuya Kawami
- Art Directors: Shinji Katahira, Izumi Wada
- 3DCG Director: Junya Sato
- Director of Photography: Yutaka Nagaushi
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Director: Yasunori Honda
Tenchi Muyo GXP is a spinoff off the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVAs centering on different characters, unlike previous projects such as Tenchi Universe and Tenchi in Tokyo, which are spinoffs of the OVAs and focused on the franchise's central cast. Tenchi Muyo GXP began as a television anime that aired for 26 episodes in 2002, and later spawned a series of light novels by Kajishima that began in 2003. The 17th and latest volume shipped in June 2018.
The new Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shidō-hen anime is a prelude to the "Paradise War" event in the story, and is connected to the recent fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series, marking a new story for the protagonist Seina Yamada.
Source: PR Times