Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shidō-hen Anime Reveals OVA Format, Cast, More Staff

Key visual also revealed

Media company EXNOA announced the OVA format, main cast, more staff, and key visual on Friday for its new Tenchi Muyo GXP anime titled Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shidō-hen (Paradise Begins Arc).

The official YouTube channel for the OVA streamed an announcement video on December 23.

The OVA will star:

Image via Tenchi Muyo! franchise's Twitter account ©梶島正樹 ©2022 EXNOA LLC

As previously announced, Tenchi Muyo! franchise creator and character designer Masaki Kajishima is credited as the supervising director for the OVA , while Hideki Shirane (scriptwriter for Tenchi Muyo GXP , Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar , and the fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series) is writing and supervising the scripts for the new project.

Hiroshi Negishi ( Ai: Tenchi Muyo! , Tenchi Universe ) is the chief director on the OVA , and Takashi Asami ( Sakura Wars ) is directing the OVA . Nana Hiiragi is the character designer. AIC and Saber Project are animating the OVA , with production cooperation by Digital Network Animation .

Other staff members include:

Tenchi Muyo GXP is a spinoff off the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVAs centering on different characters, unlike previous projects such as Tenchi Universe and Tenchi in Tokyo , which are spinoffs of the OVAs and focused on the franchise's central cast. Tenchi Muyo GXP began as a television anime that aired for 26 episodes in 2002, and later spawned a series of light novels by Kajishima that began in 2003. The 17th and latest volume shipped in June 2018.

The new Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shidō-hen anime is a prelude to the "Paradise War" event in the story, and is connected to the recent fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series, marking a new story for the protagonist Seina Yamada.

Source: PR Times