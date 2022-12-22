Tenchi Muyo! GXP Project Gets New Paradise Shidō-hen Anime

Media company EXNOA announced on Friday that it is producing a new Tenchi Muyo GXP anime titled Tenchi Muyo GXP - Paradise Shidō-hen (Paradise Begins Arc). The announcement did not reveal a format or debut date for the anime. (The Comic Natalie website reports on the new anime as a "series," but the anime's website does not list it as such.) Tenchi Muyo! franchise creator and character designer Masaki Kajishima drew the below visual for the new anime.

Kajishima is credited as the supervising director for the project, while Hideki Shirane , a scriptwriter for Tenchi Muyo GXP , Tenchi Muyo! War on Geminar , and the fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series, is writing and supervising the scripts for the new project.

Tenchi Muyo GXP is a spinoff off the Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVAs centering on different characters, unlike previous projects such as Tenchi Universe and Tenchi in Tokyo , which are spinoffs of the OVAs and focused on the franchise 's central cast. Tenchi Muyo GXP began as a television anime that aired for 26 episodes in 2002, and later spawned a series of light novels by Kajishima that began in 2003. The 18th and latest volume shipped in June 2018.

The new Tenchi Muyo GXP - Paradise Shidō-hen anime is a prelude to the "Paradise War" event in the story, and is connected to the recent fourth and fifth Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OVA series, marking a new story for the protagonist Seina Yamada.

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki is the title of the original 1992 OVA series that started a long-running cross-media franchise , with numerous sequels and spinoffs. The original OVA received the Tenchi Muyo! Omatsuri Zenjitsu no Yoru! ( Tenchi Muyo! The Night Before The Carnival ), Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-2-Ki (Second Season), and Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-3-Ki (Third Season) sequels.

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki Dai-4-Ki (Fourth Season), the fourth OAV , debuted in 2016 as the first entry in the OVA series in 11 years since the last episode of the third OAV debuted in 2005. The fifth season of the anime had six episodes that debuted in home video releases from February to May 2021.

Anime production company AIC concluded an agreement to transfer partial ownership of some of its existing copyrights to Toei Agency in April 2021, with the two companies now sharing joint ownership of Tenchi Muyo! , among other franchises.